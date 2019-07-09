Guj: Dalit youth hacked to death by upper caste in-laws

A Dalit youth was hacked to death in Ahmedabad district on Monday night allegedly by his upper caste in-laws when he had gone to pick his wife from her parents' home.



The incident happened in the presence of government-run helpline "Abhayam" officials who had gone for counselling. Police said that it was a gruesome murder as accused tried to severe the head of the Dalit youth identified as Haresh Solanki, 25, a resident of Gandhidham in Kutch district.



"It was a brutal assault. The accused kept on hitting the victim even after he was dead. There are deep injury marks by sharp weapons all around his body," said a police officer.



The FIR was registered at Mandal police station in Ahmedabad rural police jurisdiction late on Monday night. The police are said to have arrested one of the eight accused named in the FIR and while teams have been formed to hunt others.

The FIR has been registered on the basis of a written complaint filed by Bhavika Bhagora who works as a counsellor with the Abhyam helpline. The helpline is dedicated to women in distress which were launched by the chief minister Vijay Rupani last year.



Bhagora had accompanied Solanki to talk to his wife Urmila and her parents in Varmor village in Mandal taluka to let her go back with Solanki. Urmila belongs to upper caste Darbar community while Solanki is from schedule caste. Both got married about six months ago but Urmila's parents never approved their marriage.



Urmila had returned her home about three months ago after she was told that her mother was sick. Since then, she was reportedly not allowed to meet her husband Solanki. Recently, Solanki came to know that Urmila was two-month pregnant and he started trying to get her back.



Urmila's parents are said to have called Solanki to talk out the issue. On Monday morning, Solanki took help from Abhyam helpline and together they reached Urmila's maternal home in the official SUV. Police said that Solanki remained seated in the car while Abhayam members went to talk to his wife and her parents.



"After the meeting, when they were coming back to the car, Solanki got down from the rear seat and sat on the seat next to the driver. The accused saw them and immediately dragged him out of the car and started beating him," said Assistant Superintendent of Police Pravin Kumar.



He said that the accused had blocked the narrow road with a tractor and a bike. The helpline officials were also attacked and the car was vandalised. He said that accused have been booked for conspiracy (IPC 120-B) and murder (IPC 302) and atrocities act.