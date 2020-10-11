Gujarat: BJP gives tickets to five Congress turncoats ahead of bypolls

The Gujarat BJP on Sunday declared the names of its seven candidates for the upcoming Assembly bypolls, out of which five were ex-Congress MLAs who had resigned in the run-up to Rajya Sabha polls earlier this year.

The BJP is yet to decide the name of its eighth candidate, while the Congress hasn't announced the names. The voting for bypolls to eight Assembly seats would be held on November 3.

Also Read | Winning Gujarat bypolls may prove tough for BJP; 'advantage' for Congress

According to the list declared by BJP, Pradyumansinh Jadeja, J V Kakadiya, Akshay Patel, Jitu Chaudhry, and Brijesh Merja have been nominated as candidates for Abdasa, Dhari, Karjan, Kaprada and Morbi assembly seats. They all are among the eight Congress MLAs who resigned earlier this year and later joined the BJP.

They had won those seats as Congress candidates in 2017 Assembly polls. The name for the eighth seat of Limbdi is yet to be declared.

On the other hand, the state Congress is yet to finalise the names of its candidates.

Sources said that the party is treading the path cautiously in view of an internal rift over the ticket distribution. However, even in the BJP, a group of leaders including many seniors is upset with the tickets going to the Congress turncoats.