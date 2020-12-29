Gujarat BJP MP resigns over concerns regarding tribal villages around Statue of Unity

In what seems to be a pressure tactic, Gujarat BJP parliamentarian and ex Union minister Manshukh Vasava on Tuesday announced his resignation from the party, adding that he will tender his resignation as an MP to Lok Sabha speaker in the coming budget session of the Parliament.

Vasava recently wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi voicing his concerns regarding over 100 tribal villages around Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Narmada district, which has been notified as eco-sensitive zone. The locals have been protesting against the central government's move that allows government officials to interfere in the region, even on private properties.

Last week, Vasava, a six time MP, had written to Modi alleging how "in the name of notification, the MoEFCC and state government officials are interfering in the private properties of local tribals." He also alleged that before notifying the area, the local population was not consulted leading to huge mistrust and said that it may become a law and order issue. He demanded withdrawal of the notification.

The former Union minister of state for tribal affairs wrote to Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil, stating, "I have been loyal to the party. I have taken care of party's values. However, after all, I am a human bineg. A man makes mistakes knowingly or unknowingly. I am resigning from the party so that my mistake may not cause damage to party."

"During the budet session, I will meet the speaker and hand over my resignation from the membership. Please convey this decision to the central leadership," he wrote in the letter which he upuloaded on his Facebook account. A BJP leader told reporters that "State president CR Paatil is in touch with Mansukh bhai. Both will resolve the matter."