Gujarat Congress seeks probe into Adani-Hindenburg row

Gujarat Congress Monday staged protests in various parts of the state seeking an investigation into the Adani-Hindenburg row as part of the party's nationwide agitation. Party leaders sat outside LIC offices and demanded assurance from the government that public money was safe.

A group of three to four dozen Congress leaders and workers sat on chairs outside the LIC office at Relief Road in Ahmedabad and sought an investigation into "share market scam of Adani Group". In cities like Vadodara, Surat and Jamnagar, the police detained the protesting workers briefly.

"The LIC and SBI have given money to industrialist Gautam Adani. The money belongs to common people of the country and we are demanding from the government an assure that the money is safe in view of the Adani share market scam," Congress state president Jagdish Thakore said. He alleged that thousands of crore were lent to Adani without following rules and therefore, the government should launch an investigation.

Meanwhile, many senior leaders were missing from the protest. It was the second occasion after its biggest defeat in December 2022 Assembly polls that Congress hit the road to protest against BJP. Earlier, it was a question paper leak of the state government's junior clerk exams.

The party has also planned to take out a march "Haath se haath jodo" on Tuesday from Sabarmati Ashram to Congress headquarters at Paldi to protest a constant paper leak of recruitment exams. In the past six years, there have been over a dozen such leaks.