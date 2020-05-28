Gujarat HC bench that called Ahmedabad civil hospital 'dungeon' reshuffled

The division bench of Gujarat High Court, that had passed several scathing orders against the state government for poor handling of coronavirus pandemic terming the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital as a "dungeon", was reshuffled on Thursday, with the Chief Justice taking over as the lead judge, leaving the senior judge of the previous bench as junior.

The chief justice Vikram Nath passed an order on Thursday, bringing himself in the bench along with justice J B Pardiwala. It is to be noted that the division bench of chief justice Nath and justice A J Shastri had first took suo motu cognisance on March 13 and issued notice to state government over "precautionary measures in the wake of the pandemic of coronavirus (COVID-19)." Subsequently, many petitions were filed which are being heard together. Later, the bench was changed and justice Pardiwala and justice Ilesh J Vora were assigned to hear the petitions.