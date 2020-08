Gujarat: Jignesh Mevani, Cong working President Hardik Patel 'expose' widespread corruption in MNREGA

Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani and Gujarat Congress' working president Hardik Patel on Saturday alleged widespread corruption in Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in the state and said that "hundreds of job cards have been fraudulently created in the name of people who never applied for work or even worked."

They alleged on the basis of "documentary evidence" that "bogus job cards, bank accounts, ATM cards, fake muster rolls were created and money was embezzled in a planned manner."

Mevani and Patel in a joint press conference held in Ahmedabad on Saturday alleged that "at a time when the poor people are suffering the most due to lockdown and economic slowdown, the state government has turned blind eyes to numerous complaints and representations the affected persons have made for justice." They said that there was enough evidence to register FIRs and find people who have "embezzled the funds meant for the poor."

Due to lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak, the demand for jobs under this scheme is said to be at its peak in the state. The reverse migration from cities to villages has more than doubled the demand for the first time. The scheme provides 100 days of guaranteed work in a year to daily wagers for which they have to apply, obtain a job card, open bank accounts and sign on muster rolls on the worksite itself.