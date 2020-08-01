Gujarat: Jignesh Mevani, Cong working President Hardik Patel 'expose' widespread corruption in MNREGA

Along with documents, 16 residents of Balundra village, Amirgadh taluka in Banaskantha district, were also present at the conference where they said that they never worked while unidentified people were taking money in their names fraudulently. They said that they never applied for the job card, never went to the banks to create an account and didn't possess AMT cards.

"I was living away from the village for three years and returned only after the lockdown. A few days back, I came to know that there existed a job card and bank accounts in my name under MGNREGA. I was surprised as I had never applied for it. I believe that the fraudsters got my documents from the village panchayat where I had applied for loans for various schemes including constructing a toilet," said Kiran Parmar, a resident of Balundra village who had come to Ahmedabad to share his case.

Jyotsna Jiba Bhill said that she hardly gets work these days as she doesn't have a job card. She shares a bank account with her widow mother-in-law but that's not under MNREGA. "My husband passed away in an accident. I have a daughter, 10, and a son,5, to feed but I haven't been getting jobs despite repeated attempts. Recently, I came to know that someone was taking money in my name."

Mevani, who represents Vadgam Assembly constituency in the district, said, "What we have found in Balundra village is just a tip of the iceberg. There is widespread corruption across the districts in the state. We want the government to probe and file FIRs."