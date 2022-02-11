Gujarat lifts night curfew in all but eight cities

Gujarat: Night curfew shortened in eight cities, lifted in other towns

These eight cities are -- Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Gandhinagar

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 11 2022, 01:05 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2022, 01:05 ist
Night curfew was in force between 10 pm and 6 am in 27 urban centres. Credit: PTI Photo

Following a steady decline in daily Covid-19 cases, the Gujarat government on Thursday lifted night curfew in 19 towns and curtailed the time of curfew in eight major cities. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel after reviewing the situation at the meeting of the state's core committee in Gandhinagar, said an official release.

Night curfew was in force between 10 pm and 6 am in 27 urban centres. Starting February 11 (Friday), night curfew will remain in force in only eight major cities, that too between 12 midnight and 5 am which is a relaxation of three hours.

These eight cities are -- Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Gandhinagar. The new curfew time will remain in force till February 18 when the situation will be reviewed again. While shops and commercial establishments in these eight cities can now remain open till 11 pm, hotels and restaurants can also remain open till 11 pm with 75 per cent seating capacity. Home delivery of food will be allowed round-the-clock.

At present, the limit on attendance at weddings in open space is 300 people in the state. The government did not change the rule on Thursday. The limit is 150 persons if the wedding is taking place on a closed premises, such as halls. No more than 150 persons are allowed to attend any social, educational, cultural, religious or political event. The limit for attendance at funerals or cremation is 100 people.

Cinema halls, gymnasiums, water parks, swimming pools, libraries, auditoriums and other places of recreation across the state can function with 50 per cent capacity. While gardens can remain open till 10 pm across the state, sports complexes and stadiums can organize sport events without spectators, said the release. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Gujarat
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
India News
Coronavirus lockdown

Related videos

What's Brewing

Musk to give rare presentation on ambitious Starship

Musk to give rare presentation on ambitious Starship

Sony's 'Shaktimaan' film to feature top Indian star

Sony's 'Shaktimaan' film to feature top Indian star

How imprisonment clauses are threatening firms in India

How imprisonment clauses are threatening firms in India

IPL 2022: Five players to watch in the auction

IPL 2022: Five players to watch in the auction

Great Wall, a symbol of China's strength

Great Wall, a symbol of China's strength

Utensil seller out to challenge UP Deputy CM Maurya

Utensil seller out to challenge UP Deputy CM Maurya

Ananya Panday reveals what drew her to 'Gehraiyaan'

Ananya Panday reveals what drew her to 'Gehraiyaan'

Gua sha: Ancient skin scraping therapy is the new fad

Gua sha: Ancient skin scraping therapy is the new fad

DH Radio | Karnataka's big renewable energy potentials

DH Radio | Karnataka's big renewable energy potentials

Why Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan' is much-awaited

Why Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan' is much-awaited

 