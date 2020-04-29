Gujarat's coronavirus count crosses 4000 mark, 197 dead

The coronarivus positive cases crossed 4000-mark on Wednesday evening in Gujarat after it reported 308 new cases, while the death toll also increased to 197, following death of 16 patients in the past 24 hours, Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi said. She said that the state also reported recovery of 93 patients who were discharged, taking the total number of recovered persons to 527.

According to state government data, the number of positive cases has doubled since April 21 when it had recorded a little over 2000 cases. With 308 fresh new cases, second highest recorded in 24 hours, the total confirmed cases rose to 4,082, which is only behind Maharashtra in the country. Gujarat has tested a total of 59,488 samples till Wednesday news bulletin.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad city continues to be worst affected in the state with 2,777 cases of which 137 have died while 263 have been recovered. Surat city has second highest cases with 601 cases and 22 deaths, followed by Vadodara 270 total cases and 16 deaths.

Among the 16 deaths reported in the state on Wednesday, the youngest 20-year-old female from Ahmedabad had thyroid, 22-year-old male from Surat had no pre-existing disease and two patients who were in mid 40s also did not have any comorbid conditions. The rest of the patients had hypertension, asthma and mental illness. With 16 more deaths, the toll reached 197 in the state. With 5 per cent mortality rate, Gujarat is highest in the country.

Meanwhile, Ravi said that three districts Porbandar, Jamnagar and Morbi districts with no active cases have become "virus free," while three other districts Amreli, Devbhumi Dwarka and Junagadh are zero case districts.