Gunmen shot at LeT militant’s sister, her husband

Unidentified gunmen on Friday shot at and injured sister and brother-in-law of an active Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant a day after their abduction in Arwani area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The gunmen had abducted the couple at 4:30 pm on Thursday and both of them were dumped today near a graveyard in Arwani, 50 kms from here, with bullet injuries in their legs, a police official said. The injured identified as Nusrat and her husband Mudasir Thokar were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Nusrat, according to local media reports, is sister of a Lashkar militant Nasir Ahmad Chadroo, who is active for more than a year now.

Meanwhile, security forces on Friday apprehended a motorcyclist who fell down from his bike after the former fired several shots in the air at KP Road in Anantnag town, 55 kms from here.

“A joint party of police and CRPF signalled a motorcyclist to stop near K.P Road for checking. However, the motorcyclist turned back following which the forces fired few aerial shots which created panic in the area,” a police official said.

“In the process, the pillion rider (aged about 17-year-old) fell off from it and was later apprehended by the joint team. The motorcyclist, however, managed to escape from the site,” he said.

Last week five paramilitary personnel and a police officer were killed when fidayeen (suicide) militants attacked a joint party of security forces at KP Road. One of the two routes for annual Amarnath yatra, which is scheduled to begin from July 1, passes through KP Road.