Hajj 2022 to be online with 'swadeshi' touch: Naqvi

The online application process for Hajj 2022 started on Monday - and the pilgrims this year would promote the “Swadeshi” and "Vocal for Local” concepts.

India sends 2 lakh Hajj pilgrims every year.

“The Hajj 2022 is being held with significant reforms and enhanced facilities,” union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said at a function in Mumbai.

Announcing the pilgrimage, the minister said, “The entire Hajj process will be 100 per cent online. People can apply online and also through the ‘Hajj Mobile App’, equipped with modern facilities. The last date of applying for Hajj 2022 is 31st January 2022. The App has been upgraded with the tagline ‘Hajj App In Your Hand’; it contains several new features which include frequently asked questions, information to fill up the application form and videos giving information to applicants to fill up the form in a very simple manner.”

Naqvi said that this time, Indian Hajj pilgrims will promote "Vocal for Local'', going to Hajj with indigenous products.

Earlier, Hajj pilgrims used to buy bedsheets, pillows, towels, umbrellas and other items in Saudi Arabia in foreign currency.

“This time, most of these indigenous goods will be bought in India in Indian currency. While these goods will be available in India at about 50 per cent lower prices in comparison to Saudi Arabia, it will also encourage “Swadeshi” and "Vocal for Local". All these items will be given to Hajj pilgrims at their respective embarkation points in India,” he said.

Naqvi said that for decades, Hajj pilgrims used to buy all these items in Saudi Arabia in foreign currency.

Interestingly, most of these items were "Made in India", which various companies used to buy from India and sell to Hajj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia at double or even triple the price.

Naqvi said that according to an estimate, this arrangement will save crores of rupees to Indian Hajj pilgrims.

Naqvi said that the selection process of Hajj pilgrims will be done according to complete vaccination with both the doses and guidelines and criteria to be decided by Indian and Saudi Arabia Governments, keeping in view Covid-19 protocols during the time of Hajj 2022.

Naqvi added that the entire Hajj 2022 process has been chalked out after deliberations among the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Ministry of Health, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Haj Committee of India, Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia and India’s Consul General in Jeddah and other agencies keeping in view all aspects of the pandemic challenges.

Naqvi said that Digital Health Card, “E-MASIHA” health facility and “E-luggage pre-tagging”, providing all information regarding accommodation/transportation in Makkah-Madinah, will be provided to all the Hajj pilgrims.

