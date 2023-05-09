Hang producer of 'The Kerala Story', says NCP leader

Hang producer of 'The Kerala Story' in public: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad

Earlier today, the Uttar Pradesh government declared The Kerala Story tax-free in the state

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 09 2023, 13:22 ist
  • updated: May 09 2023, 13:22 ist
NCP leader Dr Jitendra Awhad. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid the ongoing controversy over the movie The Kerala Story, NCP leader Dr Jitendra Awhad has called for its producer to be hanged in public. 

"Under the name of The Kerala Story, a state and its women were defamed. The official figure of three was projected as 32,000. The person who produced this fictional movie should be hanged in public," said the NCP leader. 

Also Read — Bengal govt bans ‘The Kerala Story’; BJP slams Mamata

Earlier today, the Uttar Pradesh government declared The Kerala Story tax-free in the state.

The announcement came days after the Madhya Pradesh government said it will give tax-free status to the film in the state.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday ordered an immediate ban on the screening of the controversial film The Kerala Story in the state to avoid “any incident of hatred and violence”.

Multiplexes across Tamil Nadu cancelled screenings of the controversial film from Sunday, citing law and order issues and poor public response.

The Kerala Story
Maharashtra
NCP
Uttar Pradesh
Entertainment News

