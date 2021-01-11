Hanuma Vihari murdered cricket, says BJP leader Babul Supriyo

While the world showered Indian players with praise, BJP MP Babul Supriyo was critical of Team India's performance in the third Test against Australia in Sydney.

"Hanuma Vihari has not only killed any chance for India to achieve a historic win but has also murdered cricket.. not keeping win an option, even if remotely, is criminal," the singer tweeted.

Playing 109 balls to score 7 !That is atrocious to say the least•Hanuma Bihari has not only killed any Chance for India to achieve a historic win but has also murdered Cricket.. not keeping win an option, even if remotely, is criminal.

PS: I know that I know nothing abt cricket — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) January 11, 2021

What ensued was a social media outrage by cricket fans calling Supriyo out on his 'ignorance' and suggesting him to "stick to music or politics as cricket is not his cup of tea."

Babul JI, cricket analysis is not driven by individual narratives. Narratives which lack the understanding of the subject, facts & figures.

Hanuma Vihari's knock will go down the history books. He SAVED the test for India. Inhe baksh do. #INDvAUS #IndianCricketTeam #INDvsAUSTest https://t.co/dwXym6vNyJ — Praphul (@Praphul20) January 11, 2021

With due respect @SuPriyoBabul jii Even draw is as good as win. After the match situation when Pant was out and Jadeja is injured I think he has done the right thing..And after all the team management is also aware and given some info how to play.... https://t.co/K58EoEOVuC — Pathak108 (@pathak906) January 11, 2021

Supriyo also said that Vihari could have shown more initiative in the middle.

"If Hanuma showed this little initiative of just standing and hitting the bad balls for boundaries, India may have got this historic win given that Pant did what no one expected. And, I am reiterating that it's only the bad balls that could have been hit given Hanuma was a set batsman by then," he wrote.

The Indian batting unit displayed tremendous grit as it hung on for a memorable draw against Australia in the third Test to leave the series levelled at 1-1 with one game to go at Brisbane. Hanuma Vihari, battling a hamstring tear, batted for 160 balls for his 23, while Ravichandran Ashwin played 128 balls scoring 39 as the duo wore down Australia by batting for 42.4 overs for a 62-run stand.

This was after Rishabh Pant (97 off 118 balls) and Cheteshwar Pujara (77 off 205 balls) had produced an amazing 148-run stand to raise hopes of a win while chasing a herculean target of 407.

India eventually finished on 334 for 5 in 131 overs when the stumps were drawn for the final time. The fourth and final Test begins at the Gabba, Brisbane on January 15.

