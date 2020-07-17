Happy World Emoji Day! Say less, emote more

An emoji is worth a thousand emotions if not words. Ever since texting has become the norm, emojis too have become valid forms of expression. It often conveys a message more succinctly than a long text would.

July 17 being the World Emoji Day, a number of organisations took the opportunity to convey messages ranging from social distancing to social inequality through emojis on Twitter.

Pandemic themed emojis are making rounds on Twitter. Google India tweeted a mask covered emoji captioned, “When you need to send a safe air hug.”

When a ghost emoji by Google India expressed the situation of people squeezing in household chores between work from home better than words could.

What does this emoji remind you of? Our answer: When bartan duty comes back to haunt you, every morning 👻#WorldEmojiDay pic.twitter.com/4j4FcKtWn4 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) July 17, 2020

Amul’s ‘Utterly butterly delicious’ girl posted a cartoon on Twitter, punning on the song ‘Wahan kaun hai ter’.

United Nation Women posted a strong message saying, “Happy #Worldemojiday! Here are 6 women's issues that you should know about explained in emojis.”

Netizens celebrated the day by tweeting threads like “Your first SIX emojis explains your life right now”, “Comment your favourite emoji of all times” and comparing emojis to the expressions of their favourite actors.