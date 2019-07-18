Hard Kaur urges Sikhs to vote for 'Referendum 2020'

Rapper Taran Kaur Dhillon, famously known as Hard Kaur, has again found herself embroiled in a controversy for an Instagram video she posted in which she asked Sikhs to join the Khalistan movement.

Hard Kaur posted the video three days ago urging Sikhs to vote for a Sikh fundamentalist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and its 'Referendum 2020' in November. She said, "It is every Sikh's duty to support Khalistan. If you are a Sikh, then you must support the Khalistan movement."

In another video, she is seen wearing a T-shirt with 'Referendum 2020' printed on it. The song that plays in the background is from a Sikh singer Tarsem Singh Moranwali, who praises militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. The militant played an active role in the 1978 Sikh-Nirankari clash.

On July 10, the Union Ministry banned the Sikhs for Justice group for alleged anti-national activities. The group had started an online secessionist campaign to establish an independent country for Sikhs in Punjab.

Last month, the 39-year-old rapper was charged with sedition and defamation for calling UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath an "Orange rapeman" and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat a "racist murderer".

