Hardeep Singh Puri defends Central Vista Project

Hardeep Singh Puri defends Central Vista Project, says Rs 20,000 crore to be spent over several years

Congress want to distract people from monumental governance failures in their states by spreading lies, he said

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS , New Delhi,
  • May 07 2021, 16:50 ist
  • updated: May 07 2021, 16:50 ist
Union Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri. Credit: PTI Photo

Defending the Central Vista project, Union Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the cost of Central Vista is about Rs 20,000 crore, over several years.

Reacting to Congress criticism over the project when the country is facing pandemic, the Minister said the Centre has allocated nearly twice that amount for vaccination! India’s healthcare budget for just this year was over Rs 3 lakh crore. " We know our priorities," he tweeted.

"Congress doesn’t stop at hypocrisy. Look at their shameful double face. During UPA, Congress leaders wrote about the need for a new parliament. The Speaker in 2012 wrote a letter to Urban Development Ministry for the same. And now they have the gall to oppose the same project?," Puri tweeted.

"There are hundreds of projects being executed by various depts. Governance hasn’t come to a standstill, unlike the Congress’s times of policy paralysis. Central Vista is just another ongoing project. It’s only the Congress that’s obsessed about it, nobody else," the Minister tweeted.

Also read: Delhi's heritage trees may be uprooted for new Central Vista project

Moreover, only projects for New Parliament Building & rejuvenation of Central Vista Avenue have been awarded at an estimated cost of Rs 862 crore & Rs 477 crore respectively till now. As I said, there are many components in Central Vista project which are spread over several years.

Attacking Congress, Puri said " They want to distract people from monumental governance failures in their states by spreading lies. So they indulge in cheap politics despite knowing this project creates direct & indirect employment for thousands of skilled, semi-skilled & unskilled workers in these times."

"While Central Vista is not new, see Congress’ hypocrisy. Congress & its allies are splurging on a new project reconstructing an MLA hostel in Maharashtra & building a new Legislative Assembly building in Chhattisgarh. If this is fine, what is the problem with Central Vista?," Puri tweeted.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Central Vista
COVID-19
Hardeep Singh Puri
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

World's oldest person pulls out of Olympic torch relay

World's oldest person pulls out of Olympic torch relay

Covid-19: What is Happy Hypoxia and can it be fatal?

Covid-19: What is Happy Hypoxia and can it be fatal?

'Karma' short film review: An engaging watch

'Karma' short film review: An engaging watch

China's 'blind box' pets craze sparks outrage

China's 'blind box' pets craze sparks outrage

US braces for billions of cicadas after 17 years

US braces for billions of cicadas after 17 years

Coldplay beam up new single 'Higher Power' to space

Coldplay beam up new single 'Higher Power' to space

 