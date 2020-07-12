Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar distributes free helmets

  • Jul 12 2020, 09:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 09:44 ist
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Credits: PTI Photo

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched a safety campaign on Saturday in Karnal named ‘Har Sar Helmet’ where he distributed helmets to the youth. 

“Students will get a learner license while graduating from college at the age of 18 yrs with basic training on road safety & regulation. Wearing a helmet is important,” he said, ANI tweeted.

The CM said that all girl students in Haryana will be provided with passports when they graduate. He directed that the educational institutions in the state will complete the entire process with the help of the regional passport office. The document will be presented to the student with their graduation degree, a Hindustan Times article said. 

A giant mural of late astronaut Kalpana Chawla was also inaugurated ten days after her birthday during the campaign.

