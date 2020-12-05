Haryana minister Anil Vij tests positive for Covid-19 weeks after Covaxin shot; Bharat Biotech responds

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij tweeted on Saturday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to a hospital. He was given a trial dose of a coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin, last month.

Vij (67), who is also the state's home minister, urged all those who had come in contact with him recently to get tested.

I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) December 5, 2020

Vij is a senior leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is a legislator from Ambala Cantt assembly constituency.

Amid questions raised over its Covid-19 vaccine, Bharat Biotech on Saturday stated that Covaxin clinical trials are based on a two-dose schedule, given 28 days apart. "The vaccine efficacy will be determined 14 days post the second dose. Covaxin has been designed to be efficacious when subjects receive both doses," it said.

"The phase-3 trials are double-blinded and randomized, where 50 per cent of subjects (participants in the trial) receive the vaccine and 50 per cent of subjects receive placebo," it added.

