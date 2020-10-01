Hathras rape case live updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi enroute Hathras to meet victim's family

A 19-year-old Dalit woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras died at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on September 29, days after she was gang-raped by four men on September 14. The incident triggered a massive outrage with the opposition leaders targeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for failing to ensure the safety of the women in the state. Opposition parties have slammed CM Yogi Adityanath for the lack of women's safety and attack on Dalits in the state. Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi are set to meet kin of the Hathras gangrape victim. Stay tuned for updates.