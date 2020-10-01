Hathras rape case live updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi enroute Hathras to meet victim's family

A 19-year-old Dalit woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras died at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on September 29, days after she was gang-raped by four men on September 14. The incident triggered a massive outrage with the opposition leaders targeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for failing to ensure the safety of the women in the state. Opposition parties have slammed CM Yogi Adityanath for the lack of women's safety and attack on Dalits in the state. Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi are set to meet kin of the Hathras gangrape victim. Stay tuned for updates.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leave for Hathras in Uttar Pradesh where a 19-year-old woman was gang-raped.
Autopsy reports shows Hathras gangrape victim was strangled and suffered cervical spine injury, reports NDTV
Hathras gangrape victim was referred to AIIMS, not Safdarjung hospital: Aligarh medical college principal
The principal of the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) hospital, where the Hathras gangrape victim was under treatment for more than two weeks, on Thursday said he had no idea why she was admitted to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi when they had referred her to the AIIMS.
"We are not in a position to explain as to why the patient was taken to the Safarjung hospital in New Delhi when we had referred her to the AIIMS," Professor Shahid Ali Siddiqui said.
"On the night of September 28, the victim's family sought permission to shift her and we willingly referred her to the AIIMS," he added.
The next morning, the patient, along with her family members, left for Delhi.
Maharashtra Home Minister Deshmukh on rape cases in Uttar Pradesh
We saw Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanth giving advice to others during the past some months. I suggest him to take care of his state and take strict action against 'jungle raj' prevailing there, says Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on rape incidents in Uttar Pradesh.
The barbaric criminals will definitely be punished for their barbarism, says Union Minister Naqvi
The probe teams are carrying out the investigation. But I think there should not be political tourism on the same, says Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, on recent incidents of rape in Uttar Pradesh.
Those who are trying to increase the tension through political tourism, should not do that. Everyone is saddened and want punishment for the culprits, Uttar Pradesh govt is working towards it. You will see the results soon, he said.
After the Hathras incident, I hoped the Uttar Pradesh government will take action against people committing crimes against women. But a similar crime has been committed against a Dalit student in Balrampur. Under BJP's UP govt, criminals, mafias andrapists are having a free run, saysBSP chief Mayawati.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to visit Hathras on Thursday to meet kin of the gang-rape victim amid outrage over Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s handling of the situation.
Hathras gang rape case: India will rise against your unjust ways, Sonia Gandhi tells BJP
In a scathing attack on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for “inhuman handling” of the Hathras gang rape case, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said the nation would no longer tolerate its injustice and rise against it.
Hathras case: NCW to seek explanation from UP police on family's claims
NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said the commission condemns that the gang-rape victim was cremated without family's involvement. "In UP Gang-Rape Tragedy, 2.30 am Cremation By Cops, Family was Kept Out. @NCWIndia condemn it strongly. Why the family wasn't allowed in Cremation? Why at night?@Uppolice @hathraspolice," Sharma tweeted.
Hathras rape case: PM Modi speaks to CM Yogi Adityanath, calls for strict action
Amid outrage over the Hathras gang-rape case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and sought strict action against the accused, the Chief Minister's office said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday constituted a three-member SIT to probe the Hathras gang-rape incident which has sparked outrage. A senior government official said the Chief Minister has also asked for conducting the trial of the case in a fast track court.
Hathras rape victim's body forcibly taken for cremation by UP police at night, alleges family
The body of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died in a Delhi hospital a fortnight after she was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, was cremated here in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.
The Hathras district administration had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of a Dalit woman.In a replication of the Nirbhaya case horrors, the Dalit teen was allegedly sexually assaulted by four men on September 14 and referred to the Delhi hospital on Monday in an extremely critical condition with spinal injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue.
Hathras gang rape: Congress slams Yogi Adityanath, PM Narendra Modi's silence
Congress leaders on Tuesday hit the streets to protest against the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the death of Hathras gang-rape victim, seeking to recreate the agitation over a similar incident in 2012 that eventually brought down the UPA-II government.
