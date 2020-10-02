Hathras rape case live updates: Allahabad HC summons top UP govt officials

Uttar Pradesh police at Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday lodged an FIR against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and around 200 other party workers under The Epidemic Diseases Act for not maintaining social distancing and not wearing face masks. Earlier yesterday, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were detailed along with other Congress leaders when they were en route to meet kin of the Hathras gangrape victim. Stay tuned for updates.
Youth Congress workers march towards BJP WB headquarters protesting against the detention of party leader Rahul Gandhi on his way to Hathras, to meet the family members of the alleged rape victim. Credit: PTI Photo
Family of rape victim allege pressure to change their statement, reports NDTV
The family of the woman, who died days after being gang raped and tortured in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, has alleged "threats and pressure" from a senior district official who visited them on Thursday. A video of the Hathras District Magistrate (DM) speaking to the family has been widely shared since it emerged online, reported NDTV.
"They are threatening us with videos of (the victim's) mother. At that time she was speaking whatever came to her mind... They will not let us live here. The DM is very cunning, he is trying to trick us. They are pressuring us. They are forcing us and saying our statements are not reliable, we keep changing our statements and we have no credibility."
The official denied the family's allegation. "I met with six family members yesterday and we spoke for about an hour and a half. I met with them again today to see their point of discontent. I deny the negative rumours about my interactions with them. Their main worry is that the accused must be hanged. I tried to reassure them and told them that the matter would be tried in a fast track court," Mr Laxkar said.
‘FSL report found no semen in Hathras victim’s body’
Security beefed up after the death of 19-year-old woman, who was allegedly gang-raped two weeks ago, in Hathras. Credit: PTI Photo
Hathras gang rape: Lawyers demand President's Rule in Uttar Pradesh
Amid the widespread outrage over the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras and her forcible cremation subsequently, scores of Ghaziabad lawyers on Thursday demanded imposition of President's Rule in Uttar Pradesh.
Bengalureans seek justice for Hathras victim
The forcible cremation of the 19-year-old gang rape victim in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, has provoked nationwide protests.
In Bengaluru, many students, activists, advocates and citizens came together to express solidarity with the victim and her family, demanding justice. They gathered at the Mysore Bank Circle, raising slogans and holding posters demanding the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
'Jungle raj' bogey rises to haunt BJP in UP amid Hathras, Balrampur gang rape cases
The alleged gangrape-murder cases of Hathras and Balrampur could not have come at a worse time for the BJP, raising the bogey of 'jungle raj' for its government in the state that sends 80 Lok Sabha MPs.
