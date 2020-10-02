Hathras rape case live updates: Allahabad HC summons top UP govt officials

Uttar Pradesh police at Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday lodged an FIR against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and around 200 other party workers under The Epidemic Diseases Act for not maintaining social distancing and not wearing face masks. Earlier yesterday, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were detailed along with other Congress leaders when they were en route to meet kin of the Hathras gangrape victim. Stay tuned for updates.