Have no such thoughts: Nitish Kumar denies PM aspirations again

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Friday denied once again any aspiration to become a prime minister.

"I say this with folded hands, I have no such thoughts... My work is to work for everyone. I will make an effort to see that all the Opposition parties work together. If they do, it will be good," said Nitish Kumar on reports of him being the Opposition's PM candidate in 2024.

Nitish stressed that he would want to unite everyone in the Opposition. "I am doing positive work. I am receiving a lot of phone calls, I am doing everything. I will do everything but first I will do my work here," he said.

More to follow...