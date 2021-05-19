HC asks Centre, Delhi govt on availability of medicine for Black Fungus 

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought to know from the Centre and the Delhi government on availability of medicine required in the treatment of Black Fungus, affecting people recovering Covid-19.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh told the government counsel, “Tomorrow you tell us about your stock, your supply and how you are distributing it and what is the rationale behind it.”

Advocate Rakesh Malhotra raised the issue of the shortage of medicine Amphotericin B, for treating mucormycosis (Black Fungus).

He cited recent order passed by the Delhi government concerning requisitioning of the drug for the ailment. According to the government mucormycosis or Black Fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection.

The High Court asked the government to bring on record issues associated with the supply of medicine, especially when they are manufactured locally.

The court added the virus has raised its “ugly head” once again and the health crisis is unprecedented.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Delhi government, cited the shortage of the medicine and added that it is worse than issues associated with the availability of Remdesivir. He said that the state government has requisitioned the drug from the Centre.

Malhotra submitted there is no stock and other states are facing a shortage of medicine. He said the Centre supplies this medicine to the states by rationing them.

The court asked both the Centre and Delhi government to take instructions on the issue and inform it on Thursday.