HC asks Centre to respond to plea on same sex marriages

HC asks Centre to respond to plea to recognise same sex marriages under law

The bench issued notice to the Centre on the plea and asked it to file a counter affidavit within four weeks

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 19 2020, 12:03 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2020, 12:03 ist
Petitioner Abhijit Iyer Mitra has contended in the petition that marriages between same sex couples are not possible despite the Supreme Court decriminalising consensual homosexual acts. Credit: DH File Photo

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre to respond to a PIL seeking a declaration recognising same sex marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act and Special Marriage Act.

A bench of Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Asha Menon issued notice to the Centre on the plea and asked it to file a counter affidavit within four weeks.

Petitioner Abhijit Iyer Mitra has contended in the petition that marriages between same sex couples are not possible despite the Supreme Court decriminalising consensual homosexual acts. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi High Court
Hindu Marriage Act
Delhi

What's Brewing

These shrimp can walk on land

These shrimp can walk on land

‘Harry Potter’ and the Prisoners of Quarantine

‘Harry Potter’ and the Prisoners of Quarantine

DH Toon | Madhya Pradesh to set up 'gau cabinet'

DH Toon | Madhya Pradesh to set up 'gau cabinet'

The Lead: Akshay Saxena on his venture Avanti Learning

The Lead: Akshay Saxena on his venture Avanti Learning

What did Europe smell like centuries ago?

What did Europe smell like centuries ago?

 