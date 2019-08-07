HC quashes two FIRs against Teesta Setalvad

In a relief to Mumbai-based activist Teesta Setalvad, the Gujarat high court on Wednesday quashed the two FIRs registered against her in 2014 for hurting religious sentiments by tweeting "objectionable" illustration of Hindu gods and goddesses.

Although she deleted those posts and tendered an apology, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad members lodged the FIRs against her in Bhavnagar and Ahmedabad. Setalvad moved the high court seeking quashing of the FIRs.

Justice A S Supehia pronounced the order on Wednesday while quashing both the FIRs. He held that no offence was committed.

Setalvad, known for providing legal help to 2002 post-Godhra riots victims, is facing several criminal cases in the state.

She has been booked for alleged misappropriation of funds collected for building a museum at Naroda Patiya, the Muslim residential society where 96 were killed during the riots.