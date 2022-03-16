He does not know ABC of Congress: Ashok Gehlot's jibe at Kapil Sibal after criticism of leadership

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in a scathing attack, said that dissident Congress leader Kapil Sibal "does not know ABC of Congress."

Gehlot, who made the remark during a media interaction, was referring to an interview where Sibal said "leadership is in cuckoo land… I want a 'Sab ki Congress'. Some want a 'Ghar ki Congress'" and that Rahul Gandhi was taking decisions without having any responsibility.

"He (Sibal) is a great lawyer, but he did not work hard like other workers do in Congress culture. He got a chance gradually, and with the blessings of Sonia Gandhi and the support of Rahul Gandhi, he got a place in the Union Cabinet directly," Gehlot was quoted as saying in multiple reports.

"Congress has made sacrifices for the country before and after Independence, which Sibal forgets," he added.

Check out latest DH videos here