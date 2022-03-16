He does not know ABC of Congress: Ashok Gehlot's jibe at Kapil Sibal after criticism of leadership

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in a scathing attack, said that dissident Congress leader Kapil Sibal "does not know ABC of Congress."
Gehlot, who made the remark during a media interaction, was referring to an interview where Sibal said "leadership is in cuckoo land… I want a 'Sab ki Congress'. Some want a 'Ghar ki Congress'" and that Rahul Gandhi was taking decisions without having any responsibility.
"He (Sibal) is a great lawyer, but he did not work hard like other workers do in Congress culture. He got a chance gradually, and with the blessings of Sonia Gandhi and the support of Rahul Gandhi, he got a place in the Union Cabinet directly," Gehlot was quoted as saying in multiple reports.
"Congress has made sacrifices for the country before and after Independence, which Sibal forgets," he added.
