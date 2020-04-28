Health Ministry issues guidelines for home isolation of very mild and pre-symptomatic coronavirus cases

Patients with very mild symptoms of coronavirus or those who are in a pre-symptomatic phase can stay in isolation at their respective homes, instead of hospital settings, the Health Ministry said.

The Ministry issued guidelines for home isolation of very mild and pre-symptomatic COVID-19 cases, that mandates the patient to stay at home but remain in touch constantly with the District Surveillance Officer, and a hospital, after giving an undertaking.

An asymptomatic coronavirus patient or someone with mild symptoms would now be allowed home quarantine with the support of a 24×7 caregiver and periodic supervision of a medical officer.

According to the guidelines, the patient will have to be assigned as a very mild case/pre-symptomatic case by a treating medical officer. Also, the patient should have a requisite facility at home for self-isolation and also for quarantining the family contacts.

The guidelines also make it mandatory that the patient should have a caregiver 24x7 with a direct link to a hospital for the entire duration of the home isolation.

The caregiver would be required to download the Aarogya Setu app and keep it on 24×7, all the family members of the patient would be administered hydroxychloroquine as a prophylactic as prescribed by the treating medical officer.

The patient would be required to fill a self-isolation form clearly stating that he would report immediately if his condition deteriorates.

The guidelines make it clear that the patient would need to report if he experiences difficulty in breathing, persistent pain in the chest, mental confusion, bluish discolouration of lips and face or if the medical officer advises him to report to a hospital.