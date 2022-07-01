Loose tongue set nation on fire: SC slams Nupur Sharma

Her loose tongue set entire nation on fire: Supreme Court slams Nupur Sharma over Prophet Mohammed remarks

The apex court said that she should apologise to the whole country

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 01 2022, 11:31 ist
Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday slammed suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her remarks on Prophet Mohammed saying that she has "threatened the security of the nation". 

While hearing Sharma's plea seeking transfer of all the FIRs registered against her across several states over her controversial remark to Delhi for investigation, the apex court said that she should apologise to the whole country. 

The court also refused to grant relief to the suspended BJP leaderfor transferring all FIRs registered against her to Delhi, following which Nupur Sharma withdrew her plea from the Supreme Court.

The apex court said that she and "her loose tongue has set the entire country on fire".

"What is the business of the TV channel and Nupur Sharma to discuss the matter which is sub-judice, except to promote an agenda?" the court asked. 

It added that her outburst is responsible for the unfortunate incident at Udaipur, where a tailor was murdered. 

