Here are the states, cities in India that are reopening schools from January 2021

As the daily coronavirus cases subsided in India, several states and cities have decided to reopen schools with the onset of the new year. From January, schools across several states are set to begin regular classes for Class 9-12, whose board exams for 2021 are yet to be held.

Schools across the country were shut down after the Centre had announced a nationwide lockdown in March to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Here are the states and cities that have decided to reopen their schools, inviting in students and teachers who had been enduring the tedious online mode of classes through most of the year.

Bihar: Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar has announced that it will permit the reopening of the schools from January 4 for Class 9-12. The government has also allowed coaching centres, colleges, universities to go ahead with reopening,

Agartala: The capital of Tripura will see classes reopen for upper primary to college students from January 4. It has also allowed reopening of hostels.

Odisha: The state has allowed classes for Class 10 and Class 12 from January 8. However, hostels will remain shut and school buses will not be allowed. Parents have to arrange transport for the students.

Kerala: The southern state, where the classes for 10 and 12 standards began on new year day, has allowed resumption of regular classes for Central University of Kerala on January 4.

Kolkata: Jadavpur University has said that all libraries, departments and offices will remain open from January 4.

Puducherry: The Union territory has said that all regular academic activities will kick start on January 4, with all the Covid-19 protocols in place. It has advised the institutions to follow SOPs circulated by the govt.

Nagpur: Nagpur Municipal Corporation has permitted regular classes for Class 9-12 students from January 4.

Ajmer: Rajasthan Private Education Mahasangh has asked the govt to allow regular classes from January 4.

Nashik: Class 9-12 students will attend regular classes in the city from January 4.

Pune: Pune Municipal Corporation has said that it will allow classes for Class 9-12 students from January 4.