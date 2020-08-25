Highway toll plazas: FASTag mandatory to get discount on return journey

To promote digital payments at toll plazas on the national highways, the government has decided that only those vehicles carry valid functional FASTag will get discount for users who make return journey within 24 hours and all other local exemptions.

“In order to further promote digital payments at the fee plazas on the national highways, it is decided that discount for users who make return journey within 24 hours and all other local exemptions shall be provided only if the vehicle carries a valid functional FASTag," an official statement said.

“For a discount on a return journey within 24 hours, it would be through FASTag or such other device and automatic and no requirement for a pass. For discounts on all other cases, having a valid FASTag is made necessary," it said.

However, the vehicles without a valid functional FASTag will not get the benefit of the discount, said an official in the road ministry.