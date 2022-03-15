Hijab Row: Karnataka High Court to pronounce verdict at 10:30 am, protests banned in Bengaluru

The Karnataka High Court will pronounce its verdict in the hijab row hearing — whether to allow the headscarf as in schools and PU colleges that mandate a uniform – at 10:30 am today. The state police has issued prohibitory orders banning protests in multiple cities across the case, anticipating possible unrest over the final decision of the three-judge special bench. Meanwhile, schools in Dakshina Kannada, some of which were rocked by protests last month, have been shut for the day. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...
Apart from deploying extra force near educational institutions and sensitive areas, Pant has instructed the DCPs to keep an eye on the social media. He has also instructed DCP (Central) M N Anucheth to deploy policemen surrounding Vidhana Soudha and High
Senior officials including Pant appealed to the public to respect the court's order and maintain peace in the city. DG and IGP, Praveen Sood has also instructed his subordinates to take necessary measures to maintain peace across the state.
Prohibitory orders: No gathering, agitation, protest or celebrations in public places will be allowed in Bengaluru from March 15 to March 21
Hijab verdict: Holiday for schools, colleges in Dakshina Kannada on March 15
In the backdrop of Karnataka High Court pronouncing its judgement on hijab controversy on Tuesday, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has declared holiday for all schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada district on March 15.
The hijab row brought to fore how political outfits have, over the years, tried to gain a backdoor entry into colleges where they cannot have an active role because of the 1989 ban.
Today, with no active role to play on campuses, the presence of student political bodies is largely dictated by the political parties they are affiliated to. “If you let the students grow on their own, they will formulate their own initiatives. Now, they are being tutored by political parties,” Hariprasad laments.
The absence of student political bodies on campus has led to a vacuum of student leadership, according to Nagesh Kariyappa, National General Secretary, NSUI, a Congress-backed body.
According to Kariyappa, the hijab row in Karnataka would not have blown into a statewide conflict if there was an active student body in all colleges.
“Student groups would have intervened and the issue would have been resolved among students. The vendetta politics has become worse by suppressing students,” he believes, making a case for reintroducing campus elections.
ARTICULATIONS | The Government not only failed to protect young Muslim women’s right to education but its notification showed that it itself will not hesitate to deny Muslim women the right to education
The Government of Karnataka by its silence has shown the world that it does not believe that it has the obligation to protect the right to education of Muslim girls and that ostracising, humiliating and preventing Muslim teachers and students from wearing the hijab is allowed as far as this government is concerned.
Foreign media first to pick up hijab row: Karnataka revenue minister
"Such issues concerning students shouldn’t have been raised. But you see, nobody is wearing saffron stoles now whereas the hijab continues to be worn. Clearly, we can understand that there are organisations working behind the scenes."
EDITORIAL | The idea of uniform varies in different settings, and the need for it is not the same in every place where it is prescribed
But why are examiners becoming so worried and particular about what the candidates wear and do not wear, and how they look and walk? Is the authority becoming more suspicious and distrustful of young people – students, exam-takers, job-seekers – or are the younger ones of today bigger crooks than those who went before them? This is the first time the Karnataka Examination Authority is going into the nitty-gritty of permissible and impermissible attire for candidates, and it must be admitted that it is fairly exhaustive, though maybe some doubt why there is even a colour code and why the lungi, the Kashmiri phiran, the Roman toga and the Russian overcoat are not specifically mentioned as banned outfits.
In its interim order, the Bench asked the government to re-open the educational institutions which were hit by the agitation, and restrained students from wearing religious attire till the court issues the final order
As the issue of hijab versus saffron scarves spread to several educational institutions in many parts of Karnataka since then, the state government announced a holiday from February 9 to February 15 in all the pre-university colleges and from February 9 to February 16 in degree and diploma colleges.
The Bench, constituted on February 9 and comprising the Chief Justice, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice Jaibunnisa M Khazi, heard on a day-to-day basis over the last two weeks a batch of petitions filed by some girls seeking permission to wear the hijab in educational institutions where a uniform has been prescribed.
The girls were allegedly denied entry into a pre-university college for girls in Udupi in December last for violating the dress code.
Hijab mandatory in Islam, stopping Muslims from wearing it against Article 25: Jamiat
Amid the Hijab row in Karnataka, prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Saturday asserted that hijab is mandatory in Islam and claimed that stopping Muslim students from wearing it was against Article 25 of the Constitution which talks about freedom of practising religion.
As far as the constitutional issue is concerned, Maulana Arshad madani said, the prohibition of Muslim students from wearing the hijab is against Article 25 of the Constitution which gives rights to minorities.
India has no State religion but it gives complete freedom to all citizens to practice their religion, the Jamiat said.
Prohibitory orders, tight security in Bengaluru over hijab judgement
The Bengaluru police have tightened security measures across the city over the hijab judgement on Tuesday. The High Court of Karnataka is going to pronounce the judgement over the controversy on March 15.
