Cong claims Atal tunnel board with Sonia's name missing

Himachal Pradesh Congress leaders claim plaque with Sonia Gandhi's name missing at Atal Tunnel

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 13 2020, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2020, 15:07 ist
Manali: Vehicles pass through Atal Tunnel to reach Didar. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leaders in Himachal Pradesh have stoked a protest threat over alleged removal of party chief Sonia Gandhi's inaugural plaque from Atal Tunnel in the state. 

Atal Tunnel, named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi earlier this month. The strategically-important tunnel connects Manali to the Lahaul-Spiti valley and also reduces the travel time to Leh in Ladakh by five hours.

According to a report by NDTV, state Congress leaders claim that ahead of the inauguration of the tunnel, a foundation plaque bearing Sonia Gandhi's name was removed.

Kuldeep Singh Rathore, state party president, has written to Chief Minister Jairam Thakur about their issue and has threatened to launch a state-wide protest. 

"If the missing foundation stone is not re-installed, Congress will hold a state-wide agitation against the government. This (removing the stone) is an undemocratic, unconventional and illegal step ever," Rathore said in the letter.

Two Congress leaders, Gialchhen Thakur and Hari Chand Sharma have also filed a police complaint in Keylong and Manali demanding an investigation into how the foundation stone went missing. 

Congress leaders said, in 2010, the foundation stone for the Rohtang Tunnel was laid out by Sonia Gandhi at the south portal in Dhoondi, Manali.

