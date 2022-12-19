'Hindi won't help in US': Rahul backs English education for poor, slams BJP's 'prejudice'

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi accused BJP of being prejudiced against English, saying that the saffron party leaders don't want English to be taught in schools.
"The children of all their leaders go to English medium schools. They don't want children of poor farmers and labourers to learn English, dream big and get out of the fields," Rahul said during a rally in Rajasthan's Alwar.
"If you want to speak to people from the rest of the world, Hindi will not work. English will. We want children of poor farmers and labourers to go and compete with Americans and win over them using their language. I'm happy that 1,700 English medium schools have been opened in Rajasthan," he said.
