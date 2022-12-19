'Hindi won't work in US': Rahul slams BJP's 'prejudice'

'Hindi won't help in US': Rahul backs English education for poor, slams BJP's 'prejudice'

'If you want to speak to people from the rest of the world, Hindi will not work'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 19 2022, 17:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 17:13 ist
Credit: Twitter

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi accused BJP of being prejudiced against English, saying that the saffron party leaders don't want English to be taught in schools.

"The children of all their leaders go to English medium schools. They don't want children of poor farmers and labourers to learn English, dream big and get out of the fields," Rahul said during a rally in Rajasthan's Alwar.

"If you want to speak to people from the rest of the world, Hindi will not work. English will. We want children of poor farmers and labourers to go and compete with Americans and win over them using their language. I'm happy that 1,700 English medium schools have been opened in Rajasthan," he said.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Rajasthan
Rahul Gandhi
Hindi

What's Brewing

Google to focus on investing in women-led startups

Google to focus on investing in women-led startups

1971 India-Pakistan war: Hero of Longewala passes away

1971 India-Pakistan war: Hero of Longewala passes away

In Pics | Argentina celebrates FIFA WC win after 36 yrs

In Pics | Argentina celebrates FIFA WC win after 36 yrs

Women, startups thrive as Kashmir eases net shutdowns

Women, startups thrive as Kashmir eases net shutdowns

Qatar's migrant workers wary of life after World Cup

Qatar's migrant workers wary of life after World Cup

Street party erupts in Argentina after World Cup win

Street party erupts in Argentina after World Cup win

The rote way: Lack of critical thinking hurting India

The rote way: Lack of critical thinking hurting India

Kings and temples of power

Kings and temples of power

 