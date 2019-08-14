History in blocks: 10 places crucial to our freedom

The struggle for independence can be known through books, videos of the leaders’ speeches, music and movies. But more, by visiting these lesser-known monuments that narrate their muffled tales.

1. Bangalore Fort in Bengaluru, Karnataka:



Top: Banglore Fort in January 1860; Bottom: Banglore Fort now. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)



Nicknamed as the ‘Abode of Happiness’, the Banglore Fort was built by Kempe Gowda in 1537 using only mud-mortar. This mud fort was enlarged during Chikkadeva Raya Wodeyar's rule between 1673 AD – 1704 AD.

Later, after the arrival of Hyder Ali, the structure was converted to stone-mortar, in 1761. With the arrival of Ali’s son Tipu Sultan, the structure was further strengthened.

The Third Mysore war in March 1791, took place between the Kingdom of Mysore, and its army led by the Commandant Bahadur Khan, and the East India Company, along with their allies, the Maratha Empire and the Nizam of Hyderabad. The Bangalore Fort’s Delhi Gate was breached and the British captured it.

Post their victory, the Fort was dismantled and the process was continued till the 1930s, and made space to construct colleges, schools, bus stands, and hospitals.

The Fort had new additions in 1911-12 - the St. Luke's Church, a cemetery and a school - in the Government allotted land in Chamrajpet.

2. Mangal Pandey Park in Barrackpore, West Bengal:



A bust statue of Mangal Pandey was later put up in the Mangal Pandey Park. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)



Known as the ‘the first martyr’, a ‘great patriot’ and ‘religious zealot’, Mangal Pandey, the revolutionary revolted against the British Lieutenant Baugh, starting the outbreak of the Indian mutiny of 1857, on March 29, that year, at Barrackpore.

The park also has a statue of the sepoy under the banyan tree where he was hanged by the British authorities.

The park, although under-maintained by the officials, is still significant in denoting the ‘first spark of Independence’. (The park is not recognised as a heritage site or monument by ASI)

3. Residence of Sir Henry Lawrence:



Colonel Lawrence Monument, Lucknow, India. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)



To handle an insurrection of a native regiment near Lucknow following the first revolt for independence, Sir Henry Lawrence, the British-appointed Chief Commissioner of Oudh, arranged for a garrison of over 1400 Britishers and took refuge in a Residency there.

As he led a march towards Nawabgunj to confront some mutinous regiments he encountered 15,000 mutineers. An intense battle raged that went on for almost 60 days, with even supplies of food, water and medicines completely cut off. Outnumbered, Lawrence was forced into a retreat.



Earlier pictures of the Residency, that was reduced to ruins. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)



The Residency was soon besieged by the soldiers and the Siege of Lucknow commenced. A school, a post office, a jail, a graveyard of Lawrence and the soldiers near a church, and a stable, all deeply scarred with the marks of cannonballs and sniper bullets, are what remain of the Residence.

(This structure is recognised as a monument by the ASI)

4. Jhansi Rani ka Qila (Palace of Jhansi Rani) in Bangira, Uttar Pradesh:



Jhansi Rani ka Qila played a critical role in the escape and later capture of Rani Lakshmi Bai. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)



Strategically located on Bangara Hill, the fort has 10 gates, and is spread over 20 hectares. The Fort was a stronghold of the Chandela Kings in Balwant Nagar from the 11th through the 17th century and Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi, who led the 1857 revolt against the British, there.

As the British advanced towards her fort, Rani Lakshmi Bai tried to escape and proceed to capture the fort of Gwalior. But before she could reach, she succumbed to the battle with the British forces who took her Jhansi fort from her. The Fort withstood heavy bombardment by the British forces for 17 days before it fell. (This structure is recognised as a monument by the ASI)

5. Kala Pani (Blackwaters) or Cellular jail, in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands:



The Cellular Jail or Kaala Paani in Andaman and Nicobar emanates the eerie feel of its past. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)



Kaala Pani, or Cellular jail, was built in the middle of the ocean, as a place of exile for political prisoners, including notable freedom fighters like Battukeshwar Dutt and V D Savarkar.

This eerie-looking Panopticon style jail has been converted into a museum which portrays the hardships the inmates had to endure, including displays of various means used for torture. (This structure is recognised as a monument by the ASI)

6. Aga Khan Palace in Pune, Maharashtra:



The Aga Khan Palace was later modified by the famous architect Charles Correa. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)



Sultan Mohammed Shah, Aga Khan III, the 48th spiritual head of the Khoja Ismaili region, built the palace in 1892, for Rs 12 lakhs. The aesthetic amalgamation of Islamic and hints of Italian architecture covers seven acres, and the rest 12 acres are for a well-maintained garden.

Post the Quit India movement session with the INC was held in 1942, Gandhi, his wife Kasturba, Secretary Mahadev Desai, Miraben, Pyarelal Nayar, Sarojini Naidu, Dr. Sushila Nayar and several other members of the Congress Working Committee were arrested under Defence of India Rules, on August 9. They were brought to the Palace that served as a jail until released before the end of the Second World War, on May 6, 1944.

The samadhis of both Kasturba, who died in the palace due to a prolonged illness, and Gandhi's 50-year old secretary Mahadev Desai, who died of a heart attack, are at the Aga Khan Palace.

Prince Karim El Husseni, Aga Khan IV, donated the palace to the government of India in 1969.

(This structure is recognised as a monument by the ASI)

7. Fort St. George in Chennai, Tamil Nadu:



Fort St. George was the second edifice built by the British in India to establish their dominance. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)



This Fort was one of the cornerstones in establishing British rule in India. In order to establish an English trade monopoly in the Coromandel Coast which was also occupied by the Dutch and French, the British East India Company an English Fort was constructed in 1639, dedicated to St. George, the Patron Saint of England.

Francis Day and Andrew Cogan, representatives of the EIC, purchased the strip of land along and inward from today’s Marina Beach from the then Nayak rulers. The Fort work began on February 20, 1639, and was finally completed on April 23, 1644, at a crown cost of nearly £3,000.

The Fort faced many attacks from the French and Hyder Ali, the Sultan of Mysore. In 1783, the final modifications and reconstructions were done. The fort has more or less existed in the same form till present. ‘Madras Day’ is celebrated in Chennai on August 22, commemorating this day. (This structure is recognised as a monument by the ASI)

8.Paona Brajabashi and Khongjom war memorial in Khongjom, Manipur:



The statue symbolises patriotism and courage of Paona Brajabasi and other warriors who fought against the British. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)



This brand new monument was inaugurated by former President Pranab MuMukherjee on the occasion of the 125th anniversary of the Anglo-Manipur war.

The memorial and statue symbolise patriotism and courage of the warriors such as Paona Brajabasi and other warriors who fought against the British Army at the Khongjom battlefield of 1891.

On February 24, 2019, Thoubal district Governor Dr Najma Heptulla and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh were present as chief guest and president to lead the laying of floral wreaths at Khongjom War Memorial, to commemorate Khongjom Day, remembering the people who lost their lives in the Anglo-Manipur war, fought between Kingdom of Manipur and British Empire.

9. Mubarak Mandi in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir:



The Dogra Art Museum is the only part which is open to the public. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)



Overlooking the Tawi River, this palace is from where the Dogra rulers reigned for over 200 years, and each ruler, like the Vatican Pope, added their elements and extensions to it. Styles of Baroque, Rajasthani, European and Mughal architecture are reflected in the palace.

The palace has endured the damages post the 1783-1808 CE war won by Raja Ranjit Singh, and later the first Anglo-Sikh war in 1845-46, which ended in the formation of the Treaty of Amritsar.

After Maharaja Hari Singh moved out, it became the Royal Court and Secretariat of the Jammu kings until it was taken over by the state government post Independence.

The Dogra Art Museum housing 800-odd rare paintings from different schools like Kangra, Basohli and Jammu is the only part open to the public.

(This structure is not recognised as a monument by the ASI, but restoration works have been assigned to improve the condition of the edifice)

And finally, where it all began...

10. The East India Company Factory, Surat, Gujarat:



Left: Dutch East India Company's warehouse and living quarters in Surat. Right: View of Surat (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)



The East India Company arrived first at Surat, the most important centre for the overseas trade of the Mughal Empire, and set up their very first a permanent factory, after winning over the Portuguese, in 1612.

Four centuries later, those early footprints of the British Empire have been obliterated, according to reports. There is no sign of the factory — more of a warehouse — save fragments of a wall that once belonged to the sprawling establishment. The ruins are a testimony to our indifference to heritage structures, the report said.

