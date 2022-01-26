'Hit rivals with sticks, slippers, just don't shoot them': UP BJP MLA tells supporters

Muscleman BJP legislator Mahesh Trivedi, who has been re-nominated from Kidwai Nagar Assembly seat in Kanpur, has told his supporters to 'hit' his rivals with "sticks, slippers" and anything which they can lay their hands on, except shooting them.

A video showing Trivedi telling his supporters not to worry about the consequences and leave everything to him has become viral on social media platforms.

"Virodhion ko lathi, chappalon se maro, bas goli mat maro. Hum sab dekh lenge" (hit opponents with sticks and slippers, just don't shoot them. I will manage everything), Trivedi is heard telling his supporters while addressing them in the constituency.

Trivedi's speech was aired live on Facebook by his supporters so that everyone, even his opponents, could see it.

Trivedi is pitted against Congress leader Ajai Kapur, who had represented the constituency three times before being defeated by the former in the 2017 assembly polls.

In the previous polls also Trivedi's supporters had allegedly attacked Kapur and chased his cavalcade during campaigning. Kapur managed to save himself by taking refuge in the house of a supporter.

Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders sharply condemned the remarks and urged the Election Commission (EC) to take note of the video and act against Trivedi. "Is the EC watching? It must act against Trivedi," said an SP leader.

The district officials said in Kanpur that they had not yet seen the video.

Watch latest videos by DH here: