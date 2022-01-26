Hit rivals but don't shoot them: BJP MLA to supporters

'Hit rivals with sticks, slippers, just don't shoot them': UP BJP MLA tells supporters

Trivedi's speech was aired live on Facebook by his supporters so that everyone could see it

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Jan 26 2022, 18:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2022, 19:22 ist
Mahesh Trivedi. Credit: Twitter/@MTrivediBJP

Muscleman BJP legislator Mahesh Trivedi, who has been re-nominated from Kidwai Nagar Assembly seat in Kanpur, has told his supporters to 'hit' his rivals with "sticks, slippers" and anything which they can lay their hands on, except shooting them.

A video showing Trivedi telling his supporters not to worry about the consequences and leave everything to him has become viral on social media platforms.

"Virodhion ko lathi, chappalon se maro, bas goli mat maro. Hum sab dekh lenge" (hit opponents with sticks and slippers, just don't shoot them. I will manage everything), Trivedi is heard telling his supporters while addressing them in the constituency.

Trivedi's speech was aired live on Facebook by his supporters so that everyone, even his opponents, could see it.

Trivedi is pitted against Congress leader Ajai Kapur, who had represented the constituency three times before being defeated by the former in the 2017 assembly polls.

In the previous polls also Trivedi's supporters had allegedly attacked Kapur and chased his cavalcade during campaigning. Kapur managed to save himself by taking refuge in the house of a supporter.

Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders sharply condemned the remarks and urged the Election Commission (EC) to take note of the video and act against Trivedi. "Is the EC watching? It must act against Trivedi," said an SP leader.

The district officials said in Kanpur that they had not yet seen the video.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BJP
Uttar Pradesh
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Uber, Ola among most data hungry ride-hailing apps

Uber, Ola among most data hungry ride-hailing apps

Tata Sky changes its name to Tata Play, to offer OTT

Tata Sky changes its name to Tata Play, to offer OTT

Virat, elite horse of president's guard, retires

Virat, elite horse of president's guard, retires

India celebrates 73rd Republic Day: See pictures

India celebrates 73rd Republic Day: See pictures

Artificial selection must to ensure species' survival?

Artificial selection must to ensure species' survival?

4 factors that may increase chances of long Covid

4 factors that may increase chances of long Covid

 