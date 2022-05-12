HIV expert Dr Ishwar Gilada re-elected to International AIDS Society governing body

Dr Ishwar Gilada, an infectious diseases expert and a consultant for HIV/STDs has been re-elected to the Governing Council of International AIDS Society (IAS).

Dr Gilada is currently serving his first term at IAS’s Governing Council, to which he was elected in 2018. He would be representing Asia and the Pacific region in the Society.

Elected members to the IAS Governing Council will formally take office around the time the International AIDS Conference will be held in Montreal, Canada, in August this year.

Dr Gilada is noted for starting India’s first AIDS Clinic in 1986 at Mumbai’s government-run JJ Hospital. He is also credited as the person to first raise alarm in 1985 against the AIDS epidemic in India.

He has been widely acknowledged for bringing India to fore in the global effort to control AIDS.

“The promise to end AIDS by 2030 is enshrined in the Government of India's National Health Policy 2017, as well as United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Ending AIDS is also a human rights imperative. We have the tools to diagnose everyone living with HIV, we have the tools to provide lifesaving antiretroviral therapy (ART),” Dr Gilada remarked in a press statement.

“Though India ranks third in the HIV-case load, more than 80 per cent HIV patients from 168 countries are accessing India’s affordable and accessible generic antiretrovirals (ARVs). India is a saviour globally, responsible for saving millions of human lives. India has also played a key role globally in HIV research, but not a single global AIDS conference has been held in India historically,” he said.

He serves on the Government of India’s Technical Resource Groups on ART at the National AIDS Control Organisation, and co-chairs private sector engagement in ART. He is also the Secretary General of Organised Medicine Academic Guild; President of AIDS Society of India and Secretary General of People’s Health Organisation-India..