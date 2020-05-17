J&K: Hizbul terrorist, soldier killed in encounter Doda

Hizbul terrorist, soldier killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • May 17 2020, 13:54 ist
  • updated: May 17 2020, 15:27 ist
Representative image/Reuters Photo

An unidentified militant and a soldier were killed in an ongoing encounter in Gundna area of Doda district in Jammu region on Sunday.

The gunfight started early morning after security forces received specific information about the presence of a few militants in the area, police said.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Jammu, Mukesh Singh said one militant has been killed, and another is holed up.

Defence Spokesman in Jammu Colonel Anand confirmed that a soldier was killed in the ongoing encounter.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Jammu and Kashmir
Doda
Indian Army
CRPF

What's Brewing

'COVID could cost 135mn jobs, push 120mn into poverty'

'COVID could cost 135mn jobs, push 120mn into poverty'

Vande Bharat Mission: A tale of chaos and calm

Vande Bharat Mission: A tale of chaos and calm

First coronavirus death in Nepal -- a new mother

First coronavirus death in Nepal -- a new mother

Restaurants offer 30% discount on beer to clear stock

Restaurants offer 30% discount on beer to clear stock

They won’t come back anytime soon

They won’t come back anytime soon

 