Hizbul terrorist, soldier killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

An unidentified militant and a soldier were killed in an ongoing encounter in Gundna area of Doda district in Jammu region on Sunday.

The gunfight started early morning after security forces received specific information about the presence of a few militants in the area, police said.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Jammu, Mukesh Singh said one militant has been killed, and another is holed up.

Defence Spokesman in Jammu Colonel Anand confirmed that a soldier was killed in the ongoing encounter.