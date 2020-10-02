Babri: 'Home secy warned UP govt won't keep promise'

Home secretary had warned that UP govt won't keep promise, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Babri case

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 02 2020, 23:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 23:17 ist
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI Photo

NCP chief Shard Pawar said on Friday that the then Union home secretary had warned before the demolition of the Babri mosque that the Uttar Pradesh government would not keep its promise to protect it.

Pawar, who was in prime minister P V Narasimha Rao's cabinet when the mosque at Ayodhya was demolished by Kar Sevaks in December 1992, was speaking to reporters here.

A CBI court earlier this week acquitted 32 people including senior BJP leader L K Advani in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

Asked about the verdict, Pawar said then Union home secretary Madhav Godbole had informed that Kalyan Singh-led UP government would not keep its promise of protecting the disputed structure.

"But prime minister P V Narasimha Rao was of the opinion that the Centre should trust the chief of the state. Unfortunately, Godbole's opinion was not considered and what he anticipated took place," Pawar claimed.

He also said that demands for construction of temples at similarly disputed sites in Kashi and Mathura were worrisome from the viewpoint of social harmony.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sharad Pawar
NCP
Uttar Pradesh
Babri Masjid
P V Narasimha Rao
CBI
Ayodhya
Kalyan Singh
BJP
L K Advani

What's Brewing

Donald Trump tests Covid-19 positive: Here is how the world reacted

Donald Trump tests Covid-19 positive: Here is how the world reacted

Mahatma Gandhi and his stance on the 22 yards

Mahatma Gandhi and his stance on the 22 yards

Donald Trump's most notable quotes on the coronavirus

Donald Trump's most notable quotes on the coronavirus

The Mahatma & the Poet: Letters between Tagore, Gandhi

The Mahatma & the Poet: Letters between Tagore, Gandhi

Instagram at 10: How the app has evolved beyond selfies

Instagram at 10: How the app has evolved beyond selfies

Vaishnava Jana To: Bapu's fight against untouchability

Vaishnava Jana To: Bapu's fight against untouchability

 