Horse Power: To enforce lockdown, UP cop rides horse, Minors hold the halter

In a bid to 'tame' the violators and enforce the lockdown, an Uttar Pradesh cop rode a horse through the lanes of Moradabad town, about 350 kilometres from here, only to find himself staring at trouble.

The cop, identified as Riaz Zaidi, the in-charge of the Jayantipur police outpost in the town, allegedly used minors to hold the halter and was served a notice by the UP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The cop had also not put on the mask nor the two children, who held the halter had put on the same.

According to the reports, Zaidi decided to ride the horse to enforce the lockdown since it was found that the residents of the areas under the jurisdiction of his out-post flouted lockdown protocols with impunity.

Coronavirus Worldometer | 15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic

On Sunday, Zaidi set out on a horse with a mic in his hand asking the residents to remain indoors and venture out only in the event of an emergency.

A resident prepared a video from his mobile phone and uploaded the same on social media. The video went viral within no time. It showed two children holding the halter and the cop sitting on the back of the horse.

Now the district police chief had been asked by the state Child Rights Protection Commission to look into the matter and submit a report in this regard.