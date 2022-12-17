House panel concerned over number of disabled people

House panel concerned over actual number of disabled people

The Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment has now asked the government to have a realistic assessment to allocate resources better

Amrita Madhukalya
Amrita Madhukalya, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 17 2022, 01:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2022, 01:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Lawmakers have expressed concern about the total number of disabled people in India, which currently stands at 2.68 crore based on the Census of 2011, as they feel that the figure does not reflect the numbers of disabled people in actuality.

The Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment has now asked the government to have a realistic assessment to allocate resources better.

The committee in its report ‘Review of the functioning of National Institutes established for different types of disabilities’ has said that since the available figures are a decade old, the committee has expressed their concern on whether the figure is “actually reflective of the current status of disabled population”.

Also Read | Empowering people with disabilities through diversity and inclusion

“The committee feel that the actual number of disabled people could be much higher, as the available figure is more than 10 years old. Therefore, they believe that the department (of persons with disabilities) is aware of the estimated number of PwDs (people with disabilities) in the country today in order to project a realistic assessment of resources required, allocation of funds and set reasonable targets,” the report stated. 

As per the Census 2011, of 2.68 crore PwDs who account for 2.21 per cent of the total population, approximately 1.5 crore are men and 1.18 crore are women. India recognises 21 disabilities, including visual, hearing, speech and locomotor disabilities, mental illness, mental retardation (intellectual disabilities), and multiple other disabilities.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

persons with disabilities
India News
Census
Parliament

What's Brewing

Jamia Masjid Srinagar bans men & women sitting together

Jamia Masjid Srinagar bans men & women sitting together

India’s generation without a census

India’s generation without a census

Bengaluru sets new records on Swiggy orders

Bengaluru sets new records on Swiggy orders

Water meter stolen? It’s a brand new scam in Bengaluru

Water meter stolen? It’s a brand new scam in Bengaluru

Qatar: Filipino artist captures WC mood through murals

Qatar: Filipino artist captures WC mood through murals

 