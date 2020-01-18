How dare Indira Jaising suggest to forgive convicts? asks Nirbhaya's mother

Asha Devi, mother of the 2012 Delhi gangrape victim, on Saturday hit out at senior lawyer Indira Jaising for requesting her to "forgive" the convicts and stop their execution.

"Can't believe how Indira Jaising even dared to suggest such this. I met her many times over the years in Supreme Court, not once she asked for my well being and today she is speaking for convicts. Such people earn a livelihood by supporting rapists, hence rape incidents don't stop," Devi told ANI.

Yesterday, Devi alleged that those who protested in 2012 for my daughter were now playing with her life. "Till now, I never talked about politics, but now I want to say that those people who held protests on streets in 2012, today the same people are only playing with my daughter's death for political gains, she said.