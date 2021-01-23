How January 26 became the 'Republic Day'

The reason why January 26 became the 'Republic Day', when India formally decided to declare itself as a sovereign democratic republic, goes back two decades prior to 1950.

Still, the day remained significant for a long time and was meant to be the initial "Independence Day," before August 15.

Unlike August 15, which was decided by Lord Mountbatten to be the 'Independence Day', January 26 was coined by the freedom fighters of India.

In December 1929, soon after Jawaharlal Nehru was appointed as the chief of the Indian National Congress, the party met in Lahore at its annual session and decided to pass a resolution claiming "purna swaraj" or absolute independence from British rule.

“The British government in India has not only deprived the Indian people of their freedom but has based itself on the exploitation of the masses, and has ruined India economically, politically, culturally, and spiritually. We believe, therefore, that India must sever the British connection and attain Purna Swaraj or complete independence,” the resolution said, according to a report.

This was a radical move from the earlier demands which were limited to a dominion status from the British.

At the fag end of December that year, Nehru hoisted the first swaraj tricolour flag on the banks of the Ravi river -- which would later form the foundation of India's national flag. Then Congress party decided that the last Sunday of January would be declared the Independence Day which fell on the 26th.

The celebration of "Independence Day" would begin with hoisting the tricolour flag and the rest of the day would be spent in constructive work, in the lines of Mahatma Gandhi's ideals like "service to the untouchables" and "reunion" of the Hindus and Muslims.

After 1930, the day would be celebrated as Independence Day despite the fact that India was still under the British rule and much of control lied in the hands of the Crown.

India wouldn't be independent until 1947, nearly two decades after Nehru's declaration. The Constitution would be adopted on November 26, 1949, and the nation would be a sovereign republic on January 26, 1950.