Varun Gandhi voices concern over lack of govt jobs

How long should youth be patient on lack of govt jobs? asks Varun Gandhi

The Pilibhit Lok Sabha MP has been critical of the government's handling of economic and employment issues

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 01 2021, 23:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 12:51 ist
BJP MP Varun Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday highlighted lack of government employment opportunities for the young and wondered how long should they keep patience. 

"First, there are no government jobs. Still, if some opportunity comes along then paper is leaked, if exam is taken then there is no result for years, or it is cancelled due to some scam. Over 1.25 crore youngsters are waiting for the railway group D job result for two years. Same is the case with Army recruitment. Until when should the youth of India keep patience?" he tweeted

The Pilibhit Lok Sabha MP has been critical of the government's handling of economic and employment issues without directly targeting the central dispensation. 

He had also been vocal in his support to the farmers' agitation against the three farm laws. Parliament recently passed a bill to annul the three laws.

