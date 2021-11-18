How the government is working to improve Global Hunger Index ranking

India has started working on improving its ranking on the global hunger index after the country went from 94 to 101.

As per a report by the Economic Times, the government is considering carrying out a food consumption survey to get data on consumption patterns in the country. The last such survey was done in 2012.

Niti Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar held a high-level meeting last week with all stakeholder ministries to arrive at a consensus about what can be done to lift India's ranking. The meeting was to understand the weak spots and work on them to improve ranking in the coming year, sources told the publication.

Out of 116 counties, India has slipped to 101 on the Global Hunger Index 2021. In 2020, India stood at 94 out of 107 countries.

A top government official spoke to the publication and said that with the absence on recent data means that the progress on work done in areas of malnutrition and undernourishment is not being captured.

The official further added, that India believes that the name of the index needs to be changed as it was "inappropriate" to term it Hunger Index.

"While there are still problems of malnourishment and undernourishment in the country, a lot of work is being done. Hence, it is not appropriate to call it a Hunger Index," the official said.

The Global Hunger Index tracks progress towards Zero Hunger by 2030 at national, regional, and global levels. The indicators it assess are undernourishment, child wasting, child stunting and child mortality.

The index determines hunger on a 100-point scale where 0 means no hunger and 100 is the worst.

