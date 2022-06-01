'Hum rahe ya na rahe kal': KK sings his iconic song in last performance

Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night of a suspected cardiac arrest.

KK performed at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening, singing some of his most iconic songs, including Pyaar ke Pal, the video of which is being circulated among fans and well-wishers.

#WATCH | Singer KK died hours after a concert in Kolkata on May 31st. The auditorium shares visuals of the event held some hours ago. KK was known for songs like 'Pal' and 'Yaaron'. He was brought dead to the CMRI, the hospital told. Video source: Najrul Manch FB page pic.twitter.com/YiG64Cs9nP — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022

Reaching the hotel after the show, KK said he was "feeling heavy" and soon collapsed.

He was taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The entertainment fraternity, his peers and top political leaders tweeted their condolences and remembered his golden voice, which like a bridge brought people across generations together.

His initial hits such as Pyaar Ke Pal and Yaaron made KK popular among the youths of the country. As a playback singer, he has recorded Bollywood numbers such as Ankhon Mein Teri (Om Shanti Om), Zara Sa (Jannat), Khuda Jaane (Bachna Ae Hasino) and Tadap Tadap (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam).

A versatile singer, KK has also recorded songs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

He was 53, and is survived by wife and two children.

(With PTI inputs)