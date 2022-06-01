'Yaad aayenge ye pal': KK's last performance

'Hum rahe ya na rahe kal': KK sings his iconic song in last performance

The entertainment fraternity, his peers and top political leaders remembered his golden voice as a bridge that brought people across generations together

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 01 2022, 08:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2022, 09:19 ist
Bollywood playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as 'KK' during his performance, at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night of a suspected cardiac arrest.

KK performed at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening, singing some of his most iconic songs, including Pyaar ke Pal, the video of which is being circulated among fans and well-wishers.

Reaching the hotel after the show, KK said he was "feeling heavy" and soon collapsed.

He was taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The entertainment fraternity, his peers and top political leaders tweeted their condolences and remembered his golden voice, which like a bridge brought people across generations together.

His initial hits such as Pyaar Ke Pal and Yaaron made KK popular among the youths of the country. As a playback singer, he has recorded Bollywood numbers such as Ankhon Mein Teri (Om Shanti Om), Zara Sa (Jannat), Khuda Jaane (Bachna Ae Hasino) and Tadap Tadap (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam).

A versatile singer, KK has also recorded songs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

He was 53, and is survived by wife and two children.

(With PTI inputs)

Entertainment News
Entertainment
KK

