Hyderabad-based lab to test, approve Covid-19 vaccines

In an important initiative to ramp up the speed of vaccination, the Centre has approved a laboratory in Hyderabad for testing and lot release of Covid-19 vaccines.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has authorised the National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (NIAB) as central drug laboratory (CDL) for testing and lot release of Covid-19 vaccines.

Last year, the government had asked ministries and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Department of Science and Technology (DST) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) among others to indicate if any of their labs can be converted to CDL.

The DBT had proposed two laboratories namely NIAB and National Centre for Cell Sciences (NCCS), Pune for this purpose.

Funds from PM-CARES Trust were allotted for upgradation of these two laboratories.

Currently, India has a CDL at Kasauli, which is the national control laboratory for testing and pre-release certification of immunobiologicals (vaccines and antisera) meant for human use in the country. The NCCS, Pune was notified as a CDL on June 28.

The facilities are expected to test approximately 60 batches of vaccines per month and are geared up to test existing Covid-19 vaccines and newer vaccines as per demand.

This will not only expedite the vaccine manufacture and supply but also be logistically convenient considering that both Pune and Hyderabad are two vaccine manufacturing hubs in the country.