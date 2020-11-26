Hyderabad police books Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya for trespassing on Osmania University

The Hyderabad city police registered a case of criminal trespassing on BJYM leader Tejasvi Surya, for entry into Osmania University and holding a public meeting on the campus.

The Bangalore South MP was in Hyderabad earlier this week in support of the BJP in the GHMC elections campaign.

On Tuesday morning, Surya along with supporters reached the OU, removed the barricades and barbed wire at the main gate, and marched to the Arts College building.

Surya said that they wanted to pay respects to the Telangana movement's martyrs at the university but that the gates were closed at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's behest.

The OU was the hotbed of the student-led statehood agitation till 2014.

The Hyderabad police had then distanced themselves from the obstructions saying that “they have not stopped anyone at the OU gate.”

However, on Thursday, a case of criminal trespass under IPC 447 and other relevant provisions was registered on Surya and accompanying supporters, based on a complaint of unauthorised entry and movement on the campus from the university authorities.

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay condemned the case on Surya, saying he was targeted for questioning the CM on behalf of the state's students and youth.

During his Hyderabad tour, Surya lashed out at the TRS establishment stating that “Telangana is not a private jagir (estate) of the KCR family.” He also accused the BJP workers of being subjected to police brutality, booked under various cases.

In a tweet on Thursday addressed to KCR, the Bangalore MP said, “file as many cases as you want. You can't stop BJP. You will only make us stronger!”