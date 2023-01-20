'I am not going to flee': WFI president refuses to quit

'I am not going to flee': WFI president refuses to resign

'I am ready to face a probe by any agency,' he said

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Jan 20 2023, 20:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2023, 21:23 ist
BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Facing allegations of ''sexual assault'' by some female wrestlers, who have been on a dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi demanding action against him, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh on Friday refused to resign and while terming the allegations 'baseless' and a 'conspiracy' said that there would be a 'tsunami' he opened his mouth.

''There is no question of resigning....I am not here (WFI president) because of someone's mercy...I have been given 24 hours to reply and I will send my reply,'' Singh told reporters in Gonda, about 150 kilometres from here.

''I am ready to face a probe by any agency....the allegations against me are part of a political conspiracy and I will soon expose it,'' he said in reply to a volley of questions from the scribes.

Singh also blamed a senior Congress leader from Haryana behind the allegations.

He said that he was currently busy in making arrangements for the wrestlers arriving at Nandini Nagar in Gonda to take part in the National Championship beginning from Saturday.

The firebrand BJP MP said that he would not flee the country. ''I am not going to flee....I will remain here and fight the allegations,'' he added.

Meanwhile, according to the reports, some wrestlers who had arrived at Nandini Nagar to take part in the championship had decided to 'boycott' the tournament in support of their seniors who have been on dharna in Delhi.

According to the sources, Singh had been cautioned by union sports minister Anurag Thakur against speaking to the media on the matter.
 

WFI
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
India News

