I know the situation in UP: Jitin Prasada on BJP shift

A day after moving to the BJP from Congress, disgruntled leader Jitin Prasada has said the decision was not easy considering his "three-generation long connection with the party."

"I have a three-generation long connection with Congress. So, this was not an easy decision. With a lot of thinking, conversations with people and listening to the voice of my conscience, I did this," he told news agency ANI.

On senior Congress leader Kharge's comment that he was given respect and not ignored, Prasada said only he knew the situation in UP and the diminishing connect between the Congress party and people.

"What can I say? He is such a senior leader but I know the situation in UP and the connection between people and Congress. I decided this after thinking everything," he said.

He maintained that in the current times, BJP and PM Modi's leadership is the most capable. "For the future generation too, this party will prove to be useful," he said.

The senior leader's change of tack is yet another blow to Congress.

Earlier, Prasada had said staying in the party was of no relevance if he was not able to protect the interests of the people.