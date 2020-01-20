I-T raids at premises linked to Bharat Hotel MD Jyotsna Suri, associates over tax evasion

The Income Tax Department has launched searches at multiple locations of the Bharat Hotels Limited group and a leading automobile dealer in connection with a tax evasion probe, officials said on Monday.

I-T dept carries out searches at multiple locations of Bharat Hotels group, automobile dealer in connection with tax evasion probe, officials said.

They said about 8 premises linked to Bharat Hotels CMD Jytosna Suri and promoters of Cargo Motors, dealers of Tata vehicles, are being searched in and around the national capital.

The Bharat Hotels group owns the Lalit Group of hotels in the country.

The searches, they said, were launched late Sunday and are related to a tax evasion probe being conducted by the department.

Details of the action are awaited.

Income Tax Department conducts raids at locations of Bharat Hotel MD Jyotsna Suri and her associates. I-T raid also underway at location of her close associate Jayant Nanda. pic.twitter.com/boTIaRJtTI — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2020

Bharat Hotel runs five-star properties under the brand 'The LaLiT'. In 2006, Suri took charge of the chain after the death of her husband Lalit Suri.

More to follow...