IAF Chief opposed to late CDS’s Air Defence Command proposal

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, on Friday, opposed the creation of an Air Defence Command—that was envisaged by the late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat—saying that such a move would be “counterproductive”, as “air defence operations are inextricably linked with all offensive operations”.

If realised, the late Chief of Defence Staff’s proposal would become the lone operational command under the Indian Air Force (IAF). The opposition, perhaps, comes because all other IAF commands would cease to exist—they would be integrated into the five theatre commands that the late CDS had proposed.

“Creation of an AD (Air Defence) Command may prove counterproductive because air defence operations are inextricably linked to counter air operations and all offensive operations, as the success or failure of one will dictate the demands on the other,” the IAF chief said, addressing a seminar here.

“Air defence and offensive missions are interdependent, and if executed in isolation, these would not only be disjointed but also ineffective in design or execution of the joint strategy,” he stated.

India currently has 19 operational commands, of which 17 are distributed between the Indian Army, Indian Navy and the IAF. The remaining two are tri-service Andaman and Nicobar Command and Strategic Forces Command that comes under the Integrated Defence Staff.

One of the late CDS’s main tasks was to integrate the 17 commands and form five theatre commands. The IAF was to have the lone AD command, while its other assets and infrastructure were to be merged with the theatre commands. Similarly, the navy was to get a single Peninsular Command.

But IAF opposed the plan, noting that the air force was much more than being a mere “supporting arm” for the army, as described by Gen Rawat.

Chaudhari’s predecessor in Vayu Bhawan, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria, too, was against the concept of having a single operational command under the IAF.

Remarking about the combat jets that IAF would operate in future, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said the modern 4.5 and 5th generation aircraft have omni-role capability—fighter jets with that can perform different roles in combat, including complex combat assignments, ground attacks, beyond visual range (BVR) air-to-air combats or interception.

According to the Air Chief Marshal, to restrict those kinds of aircraft to any one role would lead to their underutilisation and loss of flexibility—one of the major characteristics of air power. Addressing the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies seminar on Friday, the IAF chief also flagged the threats from UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) operated by non-state actors.

“In view of the prevailing threat scenario in the country, utilization of sub-conventional aerial platforms by anti-national elements, against our vital strategic and military installations cannot be ruled out,” he said.

Slow moving drones and their small radar signature also pose serious problems in detection and identification.

“The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has brought into focus the effectiveness of MANPADS (man portable air defence system) especially in urban and semi-urban areas,” the IAF chief added.