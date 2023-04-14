IAF to deploy Rafale jets in first overseas exercise

India will deploy four Rafale jets, two C-17 aircraft and two IL-78 mid-air refuellers for a nearly three-week multinational air exercise at France's Mont-de-Marsan military base.
It will be the first overseas exercise for the Indian Air Force's Rafale jets.
The contingent of the Indian Air Force will leave for France on Friday.
"An Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent will be departing tomorrow for France to participate in Exercise Orion at Mont-de-Marsan," the IAF said.
"The exercise will be conducted from April 17 to May 5 with the IAF contingent comprising four Rafale jets, two C-17, two ll-78 aircraft and 165 air warriors.
Besides the IAF and the French Air and Space Force (FASF), the exercise will be participated by air forces from Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Spain and the United States.
"Participation in this exercise would further enrich the employment philosophy of the India Air Force, by imbibing the best practices from other Air Forces," the IAF said in a statement.
